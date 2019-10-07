Marietta Home Buyer Looks To Buy More Houses

Bogino Properties buys houses fast for cash in any city surrounding Atlanta.

MILTON, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bogino Properties is not a standard ‘buy your home for cash’ scheme. Instead, this is a locally owned company that will purchase homes in any condition and deliver cash in as little as two weeks. We Buy Houses Marietta Bogino Properties works with homeowners regardless of situation or condition of the home. The home can have tax liens, be in total disrepair or be a foreclosure. Regardless, with Bogino Properties, the homeowner never pays any fees or commissions. The cash offer made is the amount the homeowner actually receives. The homeowner picks the closing date and receives cash that very day.If a homeowner wants to sell my home fast Atlanta, Bogino Properties can make it happen. There is no need to repair the home first, find a listing agent, stage the home and offers showings, and then shift through offers and negotiate details and price. Instead, the homeowner only needs to call Bogino Properties, submit some photos, and select a closing date according to the homeowner’s timeline.One of the best parts is that Bogino Properties purchases homes in any condition. Homeowners who want to avoid foreclosure or who owe back taxes can benefit. Those who have inherited a home they don’t want or need or can’t afford, can take advantage of a quick sale. Those who just do not want to pay high commissions for realtors or who own a home that has been condemned can work with Bogino Properties. There are no conditions. Bogino Properties helps homeowners in all situations with homes in all conditions.Bogino Properties buys homes in Atlanta, Acworth, Alpharetta, Austell, Ball Ground, Canton, Cumming, Dawsonville, Gainesville, Holly Springs, Marietta, Woodstock, Buford, Chamblee, College Park, Decatur, Doraville, Duluth, East Point, Flowery Branch, Hapeville, Johns Creek, Jonesboro, Kennesaw, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Mabelton, Milton, Norcross, Suwanee, Tucker, and Snellville.Bogino Properties, LLCAddress: 14485 Hopewell Rd Milton, Georgoa 30004Phone: (678) 773 – 7268Website: https://www.boginoproperties.com



