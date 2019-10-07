Progress Announces Latest Innovations for .NET Developers: New Native Components for Microsoft Blazor, Support for .NET Core 3.0 RC, and More

New release of industry-leading Telerik portfolio delivers features and controls for developers to build high-performance, modern web, mobile and desktop applications

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the newest release of Progress® Telerik® tools for .NET developers. With this release, Progress delivers full day-zero support for .NET Core 3.0 RC (release candidate) across the entire Progress Telerik product line. In addition, Progress expands Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor tool, offering more than 25 native UI components, including Grid, Charts, DropDownList, Inputs, Date Inputs, Layout, TreeView, and Styling.



“Building amazing, powerful and modern web, mobile or desktop apps isn’t easy, even with the latest frameworks,” said Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tools Business, Progress. “With the new release of Telerik tools, developers can build rich web apps for the latest web technology – Microsoft Blazor, with all new native Telerik UI for Blazor components. Telerik UI for Blazor tool is the key companion for developers wanting to reduce development cycles and get to outstanding user experiences more quickly.”

New capabilities and features also include:

Web—Progress® Telerik® UI for Blazor, ASP.NET Core, MVC and AJAX

In addition to the 25+ components for Blazor:

Progress® Telerik® UI for ASP.NET Core now includes official support for .NET Core 3.0 RC, allowing developers to utilize the component suite with the latest version of the .NET Core framework

New components and accessibility improvements in ASP.NET Core and ASP.NET MVC – TimeLine, Filter, Rating, Document Processing Library, PDF Viewer (V2)

New Drawer component, Spreadsheet enhancements and Accessibility improvements in ASP.NET AJAX

Mobile—Progress® Telerik® UI for Xamarin

Two new controls: Map and Image Editor

Introducing a new document processing library for creation and manipulation of PDF documents – PDF Processing

The PDF Viewer component is now official, polished and packed with features

Visual Studio 2019 for Mac Support

Desktop—Progress® Telerik® UI for WPF and WinForms

Telerik UI for WPF and WinForms Visual Studio templates for .NET Core apps

Simplified Ribbon for WPF and WinForms

New TabbedWindow and WebCam controls for WPF

New DomainUpDown control and Customizable File Dialogs for WinForms

Reporting, Testing & Productivity Tools – Progress® Telerik® Reporting, Progress® Telerik® Report Server, Progress® Telerik® JustMock, Progress® Test Studio® Dev Edition

PDF documents accessibility and new JSON DataSource component for Telerik Reporting and Telerik Report Server

WPF and WinForms report viewers support for .NET Core 3.0 for Telerik Reporting

Implement support for Azure DevOps pipeline with build agent hosted in the cloud, verification of method call prerequisites, automatic resolving of test context when using asynchronous tasks for Telerik JustMock

Visual Studio 2019 support for Progress Test Studio Dev Edition

The latest Progress Telerik release is available today. For more information go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new .

