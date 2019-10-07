Quantum Genomics Enters Into Exclusive Negotiations for its First Partnership

The Company has entered into exclusive negotiations with a leading cardiology laboratory in South America to sign its first regional partnership

/EIN News/ -- PARIS and NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC, OTCQX - QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, has entered into exclusive negotiations with a South American laboratory that is a leader in the field of cardiology, particularly in arterial hypertension. The company anticipates that these negotiations will lead to the signing of a partnership covering Latin America, representing the first regional partnership for Quantum Genomics.



"Following discussions with pharmaceutical companies of all sizes working in the field of arterial hypertension, we decided that a regional partnership strategy is the best path forward to creating long-term shareholder value. This strategy enables us to secure the clinical development of our drug by working alongside agile and ambitious pharmaceutical firms for whom the launch of a new treatment for arterial hypertension is strategic," explained Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics.

Discussions and exclusive negotiations with a market-leading South American laboratory in the field of cardiology, particularly in the arterial hypertension segment, are progressing. This particularly dynamic laboratory, which operates in a high-potential market, has a portfolio of over 100 products and has signed more than 50 international partnerships in order to provide patients with the best therapeutic innovations available.

Once the agreement is complete, the laboratory will support the next steps in the clinical development of firibastat and then will commercialize the drug for arterial hypertension in Latin America.

"This strategy creates the most value for the shareholders that support us, and best enables us to bring to market a treatment that will improve the lives of millions of patients around the world. We are very pleased to move forward with this partner, whose interests are perfectly aligned with those of Quantum Genomics," concluded Jean-Philippe Milon.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics Jean-Philippe Milon

CEO

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com Marc Karako

CFO - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com So Bang (Europe) Nathalie Boumendil

Financial Communications

+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr Samuel Beaupain

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr LifeSci (USA) Dan Ferry

Financial Communications

+1 (617) 535-7746 | Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Michael Tattory

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com



