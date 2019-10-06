NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin (NGM282) in Patients with NASH

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary results from a planned, pre-specified interim analysis of the aldafermin 1 mg Cohort 4 in the ongoing, adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Live Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (844) 873-0551

International Callers: (602) 563-8472

Passcode: 7077749

Live and Archived Webcast

For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/ . The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call

Domestic Callers: (855) 859-2056

International Callers: (404) 537-3406

Passcode: 7077749

The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:



Sylvia Wheeler

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

ir@ngmbio.com Media Contact:



Liz Melone

media@ngmbio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.