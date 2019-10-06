There were 18 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,244 in the last 365 days.

NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Interim Results from Ongoing 24-Week Phase 2 Study of Aldafermin (NGM282) in Patients with NASH

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to discuss preliminary results from a planned, pre-specified interim analysis of the aldafermin 1 mg Cohort 4 in the ongoing, adaptive Phase 2 study of aldafermin (NGM282) in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Live Conference Call
Domestic Callers:  (844) 873-0551
International Callers:  (602) 563-8472
Passcode:  7077749     

Live and Archived Webcast                                   
For the live or archived webcast, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Archived Conference Call  
Domestic Callers:  (855) 859-2056
International Callers:  (404) 537-3406
Passcode:  7077749
The archived conference call will be available for 30 days.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com
ir@ngmbio.com 		Media Contact:

Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com

