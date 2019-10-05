New ReNu® Data from Organogenesis Highlighted at ICRS 2019 World Congress

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that new data on ReNu® will be presented at the International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society (ICRS) 2019 15th World Congress, held Oct. 5-9 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.



ReNu is a cryopreserved, amniotic suspension allograft, consisting of micronized amniotic membrane and amniotic fluid cells. The human amniotic tissues in ReNu contain cellular components, growth factors, and extracellular matrix, and are naturally rich in anti-inflammatory cytokines and regenerative growth factors.

Research highlights at ICRS include two podium presentations demonstrating the use of ReNu in reducing the severity of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA), as well as a poster presentation providing evidence of the potential for ReNu to decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines and proteases, while increasing anti-inflammatory cytokines and inhibitors.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about ReNu and other Organogenesis products at booth #22.

“The International Cartilage Regeneration & Joint Preservation Society 2019 World Congress provides an important forum to discuss the latest developments in cartilage repair and arthritis treatment management,” said Howard Walthall, BSE, JD, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Market Development for Organogenesis “We are pleased to contribute to and advance the understanding of the orthobiologics space, by presenting new scientific evidence on the use of ReNu in treating symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis, including 12-month randomized data, as well as 12-month data from the ‘rescue treatment arm’ of our multi-center ReNu study. These data represent the largest efficacy analysis conducted to date with ReNu.”

According to the Arthritis Foundation, an estimated 30.8 million Americans (13.4% of the U.S. adult population) have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis, with the knee being one of the most commonly affected areas.1 While the condition cannot be reversed, painful symptoms associated with knee OA can be managed through proper treatment, therefore avoiding or delaying costly and invasive knee replacement surgery.

PODIUM PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST:

Amniotic Suspension Allograft (ASA) for Treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis in a Randomized Controlled Multi-Center Trial

Jack Farr, Andreas Gomoll, Kelly A. Kimmerling, Katie C. Mowry

Date: Monday, October 7 Time 11:24- 11:33 p.m. Location: Georgia Ballroom.

Rescue Injection of Amniotic Suspension Allograft Improves Pain and Function in Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis

Andreas Gomoll, Jack Farr, Kelly A. Kimmerling, Katie C. Mowry

Date: Monday, October 7 Time: 12:00-12:09 p.m. Location Plaza B&C

POSTER PRESENTATION OF INTEREST:

Amniotic Suspension Allograft Modulates Inflammation in an In Vitro Human Synoviocyte Model

Katie Mowry, Kelly Kimmerling

Date: Sunday, October 6 Time: 10:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

1 Cisternas, Miriam G., Louise Murphy, Jeffrey J. Sacks, Daniel H. Solomon, David J. Pasta, and Charles G. Helmick. "Alternative Methods for Defining Osteoarthritis and the Impact on Estimating Prevalence in a US Population-Based Survey." Arthritis Care & Research 68, no. 5 (2016): 574-80. Accessed January 10, 2019. doi:10.1002/acr.22721.

