Groundbreaking Global Campaign to Promote Kindness and End Bullying

BURGER KING partners with No Bully in new Campaign, “Kindness Takes the Crown,” Targeting BK® Franchises in 80 Countries to bring Awareness to Bullying.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Oct. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BURGER KING® restaurants recognize bullying is a complex issue, one that is best remedied from a place of kindness. More than 16 million kids will be involved in bullying this year alone and the long-term impact can be both physical and psychological. This August, Burger King doubled down on its commitment to anti-bullying through its new “Kindness Takes the Crown” messaging campaign, which rolled out in select restaurants in participating markets worldwide.

Burger King has introduced 30 different plush emoji™ licensed toys with their King Jr.™ Meals, including a new anti-bullying emoji designed with leading global nonprofit No Bully (nobully.org). The international toy promotion kicked off in over 80 countries on August 15th and ended on September 29th. The US toy promotion is running from October 5th to November 29th.

The toy promotion anchors the campaign launch with an international TV spot in which the King emoji demonstrates how an act of kindness can change someone’s day for the better. Burger King is encouraging restaurant owners to drive community impact beyond the King Jr toy promotion with a special “Sharing is Caring” promotion – one day out of the campaign where participating BURGER KING® restaurants will provide two emoji toys in every King Jr. Meal: one for you and one to share with a friend!

No Bully and Burger King Corporation are no strangers to collaboration. In 2017, the two teamed up to create one of the Burger King brand’s most successful social impact campaigns to date, Bullying Junior, a powerful PSA that garnered over 4 billion impressions worldwide. The San Francisco based anti-bullying organization is dedicated to eradicating bullying worldwide while building sustainable social and emotional strategies that ignite compassion and empathy in youth. No Bully’s non-punitive intervention program has a 90% success rate in remediation of bullying incidents in its partner schools across the US and internationally. Burger King has also pledged to support No Bully’s mission with a generous donation to help grow its program impact and reach.

With 1 out of 3 students being the target of bullying or cyberbullying, No Bully and BURGER KING® restaurants’ call to action to spread kindness worldwide has never been more important or timely.

No Bully is a nonprofit organization that ignites compassion to eradicate bullying and cyberbullying worldwide. Founded in San Francisco in 2003, No Bully was started by a collaborative team of educators, psychologists and lawyers committed to building a kinder and more compassionate world through ending the crisis of bullying in schools and online. Since its founding, No Bully has had a 90% success rate eliminating bullying in schools, serving hundreds of thousands of students in the US, and partnering with institutions, families, parents, and students to teach the good use of power by empowering voice, compassion toward others, and inclusivity. In collaboration with its corporate strategic partners, No Bully has reached millions of individuals globally with innovative and design-led campaigns and programs. Learn more at www.nobully.org and follow us on Facebook (@nobully), Twitter (@NoBully_org) and Instagram (@NoBully_org).

BURGER KING® brand, founded in 1954, is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 17,700 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

