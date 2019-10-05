There were 187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,453 in the last 365 days.

New London Artist NRVT Releases “Livingroom” and “Midnight Riv”

Two tracks here from new artist NRVT. A Singer-songwriter and alumni of University of London having graduated successfully with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

CUSTARD FACTORY, MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two tracks here from new artist NRVT. A Singer-songwriter and alumni of University of London having graduated successfully with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. As well as academic endeavours NRVT felt the pull of a career in music, having had the nerve-wracking experience of performing at Hackney Empire’s Friday Night Live.

The mission statement is to creating music about searching and embracing life, music to communicate with a globally diverse audience, NRVT is equally at home either Singing or Rapping. His genres of choice are Pop, RnB, Rap, RnB and Dance.

The first track of two, ‘Livingroom’, is a downtempo song. It’s got a laid-back feel to it. Grand piano, Trap-style beats with a vocal reminiscent of a futuristic lullaby – a very melodic one too on it. Later in the song, the dynamic builds up to 4x4 feel. Conceptually, all the parts seem to fit together with a playful, quirky Britishness throughout.

Secondly, we have ‘Midnight Riv’ - a complete change of style vocally from Living Room. NRVT definitely looking to showcase his rhyming skills and bold, not-for-the-faint-hearted, rapid-fire delivery, must’ve taken some work to pull off. It’s all about breathing and diction. A real wordsmith in the making no-doubt.

These are first releases from the Label ‘Baggy Music Entertainment’ and must say these are interesting couple of tracks to say the least. No real formulaic, copycat-styles here. NRVT has a creative vein that’s totally unique to him and he’s not afraid to broadcast it. With the Arts it’s all about hard work, self-belief, a willingness to take risks and learn as you go along and whether you get it or not, you have to give NRVT big credit for that.

Format: Online Digital Download & Streaming
http://www.baggymusicentertainment.com/

Alex Lowe
Urban Music PR
01212247343

