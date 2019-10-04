Juva Life Will Offer an Alternative to Single Compound Cannabis Products

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded by pioneers in the science and industry of cannabis, and guided by a team of highly-acclaimed medical professionals, Juva Life is committed to bringing a higher level of information, truth and transparency to the marketplace.



Juva Life’s core focus is improving the well-being of its customers and team members alike by providing the highest-quality cannabis products and educational resources to make positive lifestyle choices. They are proud to be a people-first organization, with deep roots in the local community.

“We’re looking beyond the fad of adult use,” Juva Life’s CEO, Doug Chloupek, says. “By offering an alternative to single compound products, we hope to target specific ailments and really make a difference in how people feel.”

Juva Life offers consumers the comfort that comes from fully understanding everything a consumer needs to know about the effects of cannabis – whether they use it recreationally, medicinally, or recommend it to a patient, friend or loved one. This will include a wide range of pharmacy-grade cannabis products at the leading edge of science and medical efficacy.

“It’s very intentional to focus on effects through research and to continually improve knowledge in this space,” says Juva Medical Advisor, Rakesh R. Patel, MD. “We have a highly credentialed team of leading doctors and disruptive researchers,” according to Dr. Patel. “Our goal is to drive physician adoption by giving them the confidence to recommend cannabis based on solid, real-world patient data.”

Juva Life consists of six divisions: Juva Cultivation, Juva Research, Juva Manufacturing, Juva Distribution, Juva Retail, and Juva Delivery. Each division plays a crucial role in Juva Life’s vertical integration strategy. Unlike many vertically integrated cannabis companies who acquire existing businesses to reach verticality, Juva Life is building each of its verticals from the ground up using their management team’s long history of success in California’s cannabis industry as their guide.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Juva Life corporate website at www.juvalife.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy and product offering. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and market value could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include those that are described in the Risk Factors section of Juva Life’s most recent Regulation A Offering Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Juva Life disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: info@juvalife.com

1.833.333.JUVA(5882)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5583b1e4-13f2-4230-95b7-f2e503590212

Juva Life Will Offer an Alternative to Single Compound Cannabis Products Juva Life Will Offer an Alternative to Single Compound Cannabis Products



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.