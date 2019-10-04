Chino Commercial Bank Named 2019 Chino Valley Business of the Year

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chino Commercial Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: “CCBC”), was recently awarded the “2019 Chino Valley Business of the Year” by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Bank, which has branches in Chino, Ontario, Upland, and Rancho Cucamonga, was acknowledged at the 2019 Chino Valley Business Awards and Recognition Dinner.



The award was presented to Chino Commercial Bank’s own Gigi Fix and Marcia Foster-McBean by Zeb Welborn, the Executive Director of the Chamber, on behalf of Chino Mayor Eunice M Ulloa and Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran. Along with the awards from local officials, Chino Commercial Bank also received Certificates of Recognition from the State of California Senate, Senator Ling Ling Chang of Senate District 29; the California Legislature Assembly, Assembly member Freddie Rodriguez of the 52nd District; and the County of San Bernardino, Supervisor Curt Hagman the Fourth District Chairman.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda Milincu, CPA, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.



