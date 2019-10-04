Pokémon Shirts from Original Stitch Now Available to Order in the US

Select Pokémon Shirt Styles Also Available in the Pokémon GO Avatar Style Shop to Celebrate the US Launch

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokémon Shirts, the online custom shirt service which allows customers to mix and match prints created based on the first 151 Pokémon to create their own unique Pokémon Shirts, launches in the United States today, October 4th. Pokémon Shirts was created by Original Stitch and The Pokémon Company and first launched on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2019 in Japan. Fans can go to www.pokemon.co.jp/ex/shirts/en/ to learn more about this service and place their order.



To commemorate the release of Pokémon Shirts in North America, Pokémon Shirts avatar items will be available in the Pokémon GO Style Shop starting on October 4th, 2019. There will be four shirt patterns offered in all—a Snorlax pattern, a Vileplume pattern, a Lickitung pattern, and a Magikarp pattern.

A special Pop Up Showroom will also be held on Saturday, October 5th and 6th at 93 Mercer St, New York, NY 10012 where visitors can try on sample shirts in different styles and prints. Panel displays of all 151 prints and specially made Pikachu plushies wearing Pokémon Shirts will also be on display. A limited amount of readily made Pokémon Shirts will be available for purchase at pop up in the following patterns: Vileplume, Lickitung, Magikarp, Snorlax, and Pikachu (available in M, L, XL, XXL).

