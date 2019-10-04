Global healthcare BPO market To Reflect Impressive CAGR Growth of 10.30% Forecast By 2025: Influencing Players are Xerox Corporation, DSM Pharma, Genpact, Hewlett-Packard, Catalent, Omega Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Maharashtra, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report on Global Healthcare BPO Market , which is generated by keeping in mind all the necessities of the businesses required for achieving a successful business growth. This market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. Objectives of the marketing research are kept in mind while preparing this healthcare BPO market research report. Market segmentation study is carried out in terms of markets covered, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing.

Some of the Leading players operating in the global healthcare BPO market: Xerox Corporation, Hinduja Global Solutions, DSM Pharma, Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro, Genpact, Hewlett-Packard, Catalent, HCL, and so on.



The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to reach USD 419.93 billion by 2025 , from USD 191.68 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Healthcare is one of the biggest industries in the world. The main function of healthcare is diagnosing and treating patients and to achieve this, the primary goals that healthcare organizations focus on is maximizing staff efficiency and delivering excellent patient care. As the patient’s experience improves right from diagnosis to check-in to recovery and release, the patient is more confident to return or recommend the healthcare facility to friends or family members. However, providing excellent patient care requires a lot of investment on resources and manpower. Moreover, staff members are asked to work in a wide range of areas, which are out of their area of expertise. Healthcare organizations must make an effort to balance the number of non-care responsibilities a staff member can handle so that quality patient care can be provided.

Xerox Corporation

Hinduja Global Solutions

DSM Pharma

Accenture

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Wipro

Genpact

EXLService

Hewlett-Packard, Catalent, HCL, Conduent, Invensis, Infinit Healthcare, AGS Health, Inc Outsource2india, Omega Healthcare, Pacific Ventures, WNS, TeamHGS, Flatworld Solutions, Taskforce BPO, among others.

Key Segmentation of Healthcare BPO Market

The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In, Healthcare BPO Market Report: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

By Payer Service (Claims Management, Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations, Member Management, Care Management, PDBA, HR Services),

By Provider Service (Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Care),

By Pharmaceutical Service (Manufacturing Services, R&D Services, Non-clinical Services)

