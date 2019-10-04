Samakuva quits UNITA leadership at 13th Congress

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 4 - Main opposition UNITA President Isaías Samakuva leaves his party's leadership during the 13th Ordinary Organization Congress, to be held from 13 to 15 November in Luanda. ,

This information was confirmed this Friday, to Angop, in Viana district, Luanda, by congress spokesman Anastácio Ruben Sicato.

Samakuva who leads UNITA party since 2002, replaced, Jonas Savimbi, founder of the political party, died in February of the same year in the province of Moxico.

For his succession, Member of the Parliament, Adalberto da Costa Junior, presented Thursday, his candidacy, during the event held in the Municipality of Viana.

According to the same source, there are six more previous candidates for the same post.

These are Paulo Lukamba, "Gato", Alcides Sakala, José Pedro Cachiungo, Kamalata Numa, Raul Danda and Liberty Chiaca, the latter is Huambo provincial secretary.

According to Anastácio Sicato, the presentation of candidatures for the main opposition party in Angola ends on Monday.

