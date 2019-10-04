Adalberto Junior submits application for UNITA party leadership

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 4 - Adalbero Junior, Member of the Parliamentary bench of UNITA presented Friday his candidacy for the presidency of the largest opposition party in Angola.,

This was confirmed by the first deputy coordinator of mandate committee of UNITA, Eduardo Paulo, saying that the process is running accordingly with the internal rules of the mandate committee of the 13th Ordinary Congress of the organisation.

He noted that the mandate committee will review the submitted documents to see if they meet the required requirements.

The Congress spokesman, Anastácio Ruben Sicato, also mentioned other candidates as vying for the party top position.

They are Paulo Lukamba “Gato”, Alcides Sakala, Jose Pedro Cachiungo, Kamalata Numa, Raul Danda and Liberty Chiyaka, the last is the current provincial secretary of the party in central Huambo province.

The presentation process of the candidacies ends on 7th October.

UNITA holds its 13th Ordinary Congress on 13-15 November in Luanda.

