Sysco’s Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced the availability of nine new products exclusively for customers through its Cutting Edge Solutions platform.



Designed to enable our customers to succeed by differentiating themselves in an evolving and competitive business environment, Cutting Edge Solutions products are sourced from leading and up-and-coming suppliers and assists customers with refreshing their menus, driving increased traffic and streamlining back-of-house operations. Since its inception in October 2015, Cutting Edge Solutions has delivered over 3.5 million cases of new, on-trend, innovative product offerings to customers.

“These new product offerings to our Cutting Edge Solutions platform demonstrates our commitment to be our customers’ most valued and trusted business partner,” said Brian Todd, senior vice president of merchandising, Sysco. “We are featuring the latest on-trend flavors and versatile product solutions.”

Sysco Brand Cutting Edge Solutions include:

Sysco Classic Ultra-Thin Chicken Breasts

Maximize efficiency and innovation with these pre-flattened boneless, skinless chicken breasts that save operators time and make it simple to serve time-honored menu favorites like chicken parmesan and chicken piccata.

Portico Simply All-Natural Chemical-Free Shrimp

Offer customers the clean, crisp and natural taste of seafood with this chemical-free shrimp that deliver maximum freshness, flavor and versatility.

Sysco Classic Asian-Style Chicken Bites

A take on traditional Japanese fried chicken, these bites are made from tender, juicy, No Antibiotics Ever chicken marinated in a savory soy-ginger brine with a delightful golden crispy coating.

Sysco Classic Chicken Katsu

These deliciously crunchy, panko-crusted sandwich-size chicken thighs meet consumer demand for trending ethnic flavors and come with a ready-to-prepare homemade appearance to save time and labor costs.

Sysco Classic Sous Vide Bone-In Short Rib

With their thaw, heat and serve format, these impeccably tender braised and slow-cooked sous vide bone-in short ribs offer an affordable and versatile option for adding a premium entrée to menus.

Sysco Imperial Sous Vide Lamb

Cooked low and slow sous vide-style to a delectable tenderness, these on-trend lamb products are ready to heat and serve in any application from center-of-the-plate bowls and ethnic-inspired sandwiches.

Land O’Lakes Extra Melt® Sharp American Premium Cheese Slices

Enhance cheese texture and flavor on burgers and sandwiches with this super thick, extra melty, mouthwatering premium American Cheese.

New product ideas for the platform are in continuous development, with the next launch scheduled for February 2020.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 69,000 associates, the company operates approximately 325 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60.1 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/ , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market . In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but not limited to the possibility that certain assumptions with respect to J. Kings Food Service Professionals or the transaction could prove to be inaccurate; the failure to receive, delays in the receipt of, or unacceptable or burdensome conditions imposed in connection with, all required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the transaction; the potential failure to retain key employees as a result of the proposed transaction or during integration of the businesses and disruptions resulting from the proposed transaction, making it more difficult to maintain business relationships; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on our customers, vendors, lenders, operating results and businesses generally; and the general risks associated with our business, including the risks of interruption of supplies due to lack of long-term contracts, severe weather, crop conditions, work stoppages, intense competition, technology disruptions, dependence on large, long-term regional and national customers, inflation risks, the impact of fuel prices, adverse publicity, labor issues, political or financial instability, trade restrictions, tariffs, currency exchange rates, transport capacity and costs and other factors relating to foreign trade, any or all of which could delay our receipt of product or increase our input costs. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Sysco’s business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information contact:

Jerry Hereden

Media Contact

Hereden.Jerry@corp.sysco.com



