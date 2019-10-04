UK App Developer HearMe Scientific Ltd Receives New Investment

Strategic Investment in UK tech firm HearMe Scientific by Market Researcher Skopos; Joint Venture being readied for Digital Analytics, Apps & Platforms

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Investment in UK tech firm HearMe Scientific by Market Researcher Skopos; Joint Venture being readied for Digital Engagement, Analytics, Apps & Platforms.

HearMe Scientific Ltd. (HMSL) today announces a sizeable investment from and commercial partnership with market research consultancy Skopos MI&C Ltd. (a leading provider of Digital Market Research solutions to the World’s major brands).

HMSL is the UK Science and Technology firm, founded in 2016 by Andrew Sheldon, previously a Mayor of Castle Point, County Councillor, and UK Parliamentary Researcher (for Conservative MP and Lord Commissioner to The Treasury, Rebecca Harris). HMSL conceptualises and builds digital engagement and communications applications, and is best known for the development of HearMe MP (http://www.hearmemp.co.uk), the ground-breaking digital lobbying platform currently in final Beta Testing - prior to a full post-Brexit launch. This unique app allows for direct Citizen-to-MP contact and data collection on the key issues of the day, by mobile, on the go; no old-fashioned letters, phone calls nor in-person ‘surgeries’ required. It works to motivate interaction whilst simplifying - by directly and digitally linking UK voters and citizens with their MPs; for whom the platform also provides an automated sifting and analysis back-end known as “IssueInsighter™” (already proclaimed as “dramatically increasing parliamentary efficiency!”).

Skopos (a two-decade old Research Consultancy with operations in the UK, Europe and around the world; and a certified UK MRS Company Partner), has invested a sizeable sum to provide working capital, in return for equity; and will share Data and Analysis facilities (all GDPR and Market Research Society compliant), plus consulting expertise with HMSL, whilst working on new joint Insight Apps, covering all of person to brand engagement (e.g. “HearMe Company”), data collection, analysis and insight delivery. Early stage plans for their Joint Venture are in place, with the name “Apps For Insight” (stylised A4i) already registered for this purpose.

Andrew Sheldon, Founder of HearMe Scientific, “This is an exciting move for HearMe. Since our start we planned on disrupting the person to organization communication process. Our Beta tests for HearMe MP have gone very well, with thousands of registered users and very positive MP feedback, and we plan to fully launch next year after Brexit has been resolved and we can go back to the issues of the day. Partnering with data and research experts Skopos gives us further impetus to explore not just engagement, but analysis and consulting. Our developers are already investigating new apps for insight, and with their expertise and global reach, we’ll explore more with Skopos for sure!”

