CLEAResult Wins E Source’s Best Brand Campaign Award for Successful Program Implementation with Hawaiian Electric

Award demonstrates CLEAResult’s expertise in implementing renewable and energy efficiency programs in support of utilities

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, announced today that it was recognized by E Source, a research and consulting provider for utilities and their customers, as the first place winner of its Utility Ad Award, which received more than 500 entries, for Best Brand Campaign for work done on behalf of utility client, Hawaiian Electric. Hawaiian Electric partnered with CLEAResult to develop and implement a program to help the state reduce its carbon footprint and reach its goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

"We're thrilled to get this recognition from E Source, and incredibly proud of the success of Project Footprint," said AJ Halagao, Vice President of Marketing for Hawaiian Electric. "Empowering our customers toward a 100 percent renewable energy goal is vitally important for the long-term sustainability of our beautiful State of Hawaii," Halagao added.

To help Hawaii reduce its carbon footprint, Hawaiian Electric strived to develop dynamic relationships with its customers and local partners to demonstrate a sense of community, build awareness, impact cultural change and ultimately implement a program that changes the way people use energy. Launched in February 2019, Project Footprint aimed to encourage and empower customers to help improve the environment by providing participants with eco-friendly rewards for taking part in energy-efficient activities such as installing private rooftop solar, leasing or purchasing an electric vehicle, signing up for paperless billing, and enrolling in automatic bill payment. The campaign has served to increase customer satisfaction levels, in addition to increasing participation in paperless billing and automatic bill payment by more than 50 percent since the campaign launch.

"The success of Project Footprint stems from the fact that our client, Hawaiian Electric, was willing to directly address the issue of climate change," said John Czarobski, CLEAResult Marketing Director. "Framing the issue of our collective carbon footprint in an emotionally compelling way, conveying a sense of community, of optimism, and rewarding people for their actions, has truly resonated."

Hawaiian Electric is the largest supplier of electricity in the state of Hawaii serving 95 percent of residents. For more information about Project Footprint, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/footprint..

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

About Hawaiian Electric

Since 1891, Hawaiian Electric has powered the islands' development from a Hawaiian kingdom to a modern American state. Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Maui Electric and Hawai‘i Electric Light, serve the islands of O‘ahu, Maui, Lānaʻi, Moloka‘i, and Hawai‘i, home to 95 percent of Hawai‘i’s people. In a changing world, Hawaiian Electric is leading in adding renewable energy and developing energy solutions for customers to achieve a clean energy future for Hawai‘i. For more information, visit www.hawaiianelectric.com.

