Company Announcement Date: October 03, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 03, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanut Company Name: Ample Hills Manufacturing Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream

Ample Hills Manufacturing of Brooklyn, New York is recalling all half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream (lot code 19169, all time stamps with Best by Date 6/18/20) (80z) (236ml) because they may contain undeclared peanut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed in Ample Hills Creamery Scoop Shops in the following areas: Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and the below Ample Hills East Coast Scoop Locations:

Red Hook, Brooklyn, New York Jersey City, New Jersey Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, New York Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York Fire Boat House, Dumbo Brooklyn, New York Dekalb Market Hall, Downtown Brooklyn, New York Prospect Heights, Brooklyn, New York Riis Park- The Bathhouse, Queens, New York Riis Park- Beach Bazar, Queens, New York Bubby’s Highline, Manhattan, New York Chelsea, Manhattan, New York Gotham West Market, Manhattan, New York Astoria, Queens, New York

The recalled half pints of Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream can be identified with a lot code of 19169 and with Best by Date of 6/18/20 (80z) (236ml). The code date can be found on the bottom of the half pints.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Peppermint Pattie ice cream (lot code 19169) containing peanut allergen was inadvertently discovered in a tub packaging and as a preventative caution, we are recalling all products made that day with that specific lot code as the ingredient statement on this ice cream does not reveal the presence of peanut allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in allergen control processes.

Consumers who have purchased half pints of Ample Hills Creamery Peppermint Pattie Ice Cream (lot code 19169 with Best by Date 6/18/20) are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-240-595-2508 between hours of 9am- 5pm EST Monday- Friday, or email to press@amplehills.com.