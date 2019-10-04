INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors (SEE)

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces the continuation of its investigation on behalf of Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had terminated for cause its Chief Financial Officer, following an internal review by the Audit Committee. According to the Company, this review is related to an SEC subpoena regarding the selection of the Company’s independent firm and the independence of that audit firm.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

