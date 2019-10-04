Even More Go in Puerto Rico! Spirit Announces Two New Destinations from San Juan

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) continues to bring “More Go” to The Island of Enchantment with two new destinations and more flights on existing routes to San Juan, Puerto Rico! Beginning December 19, 2019, Spirit will offer daily nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to San Juan’ Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Spirit will also add an additional daily flight between Philadelphia International Airport on March 1, 2020.



The additional service builds on Spirit’s position as the carrier of choice for Puerto Rico, backed by nearly two decades of service to the island. Earlier this year, Spirit launched nonstop service connecting San Juan to Baltimore, Philadelphia and Tampa.

“We are constantly looking for growth opportunities in our network and we are so proud of the growth we have had in Puerto Rico over the years,” said John Kirby, Spirit’s Vice President of Network Planning. “We are very excited to continue providing our Guests low fares and nonstop flights to new destinations!”

San Juan, PR to/from Starts Flights Newark, NJ (EWR) December 19, 2019 Daily Boston, MA (BOS) December 19, 2019 Daily Philadelphia, PA (PHL) Increased Flights March 1, 2020 Multiple Daily Baltimore, MD (BWI) Existing Service Daily Orlando, FL (MCO) Existing Service Multiple Daily Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Existing Service Multiple Daily Tampa, FL (TPA) Existing Service Daily Aguadilla, PR to/from Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) Existing Service Daily Orlando, FL (MCO) Existing Service Daily

This new service is part of Spirit’s continued commitment to deliver the best value in the sky and invest in the Guest experience. Next week, Spirit will also begin service in Nashville, Tennessee, with nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

