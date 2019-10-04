Greystone Refinances Georgia Senior Living Complex for $48 Million

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $48,000,000 Freddie Mac seniors loan to refinance a seniors housing property in Peachtree Corners, GA. The transaction was originated by Cary Tremper, on behalf of Harbert Seniors Housing Fund I.



The 10-year senior mortgage secures Village Park at Peachtree Corners, a 132-unit community providing independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. The property provides residents several diverse amenities including health & wellness offerings (garden paths, health spa, pet park, juice bar, fitness centers) and social event options (stretch classes, shopping trips, holiday events, social movie nights, and happy hours). Additional amenities include restaurant-style dining, private transportation, and beauty and barber salon.

“This is an incredible asset that continues to perform at a high level. We are fortunate to work with such a great team at Harbert,” said Mr. Tremper.

