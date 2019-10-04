UPS Driver Training Facility Opens In Columbus, Ohio

UPS Integrad® Training Features “Experiential” Learning Approach To Help Create The Finest Service Providers In The Industry

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS announced the opening of its twelfth UPS Integrad driver training facility in Columbus, Ohio. Since the first UPS Integrad site opened in Landover, Md., in 2007, the company has seen dramatic improvements in safety, production and service indices, as well as a reduction in turnover.

The curriculum in the one-week course teaches drivers through “experiential learning” that emphasizes hands-on, “real life” scenarios, now enhanced by virtual reality simulations. Prior to UPS Integrad training, the majority of initial driver training was classroom- and lecture-based. Now, drivers practice delivery methods in a realistic setting on an outside course designed to mimic a small town called “Clarkville USA.” Arrayed with small houses, street signs and even a dog bowl to alert drivers of the presence of a dog, Clarkville provides realism in a controlled environment.

In addition to the hands-on training that is key to Integrad curriculum, UPS has added virtual reality driving simulations. The use of virtual reality technology allows students to drive without leaving the building. The intent of the simulations is to help students identify potential hazards by visualizing other vehicles, pedestrians, traffic signs and signals, the basis of what a driver needs to drive defensively.

A significant portion of UPS Integrad training is focused on safe driving, and is designed to enhance the company’s already strong road safety accomplishments. UPS currently employs more than 10,000 “ Circle of Honor ” drivers who have driven 25 years or more without an accident. “The sophisticated UPS Integrad training and our focus on adaptive learning styles will guarantee a new generation of Circle of Honor drivers,” said UPS Integrad Expansion Director Tristan Christensen.

To date, more than 7,500 drivers and over 1,500 driver supervisors have completed UPS Integrad training. In 2018, UPSers participated in more than 6 million hours of health and safety training. The company spends more than $230 million annually on all driver training and training resources.

The Columbus site joins existing facilities in Lake Mary, Florida, West Boylston, MA, Atlanta, McKinney, Texas and Menlo Park, Calif. suburban Chicago, Phoenix, Portland, Ore., and Landover, Md. UPS also has locations in Cologne, Germany and Burton upon Trent, United Kingdom.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

