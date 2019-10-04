Pixium Vision provides clarification on Omnes Capital shareholding, unchanged since end 2017

/EIN News/ -- Paris, 4 October 2019 – 16:00 CEST - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, indicates that Omnes Capital holds 1,436,794 shares amounting to 6.36% of outstanding shares, as of October 4, 2019.

The table below summarizes the evolution over time of Omnes Capital shareholding in Pixium Vision:

2014* 2015* 2016* 2017* 2018* 2019** Number of Pixium Vision shares held by Omnes Capital 1,466,794 1,466,794 1,466,794 1,436,794 1,436,794 1,436,794

* : As of December 31st

** : As of October 4, 2019

As highlighted in the table above, Omnes Capital has not sold any shares in Pixium Vision since 2017. Moreover, the crossing of the ownership threshold in January 2018 did not occur as a consequence of Omnes Capital selling shares but was due to an increase in Pixium Vision number of shares and voting rights.

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Didier Laurens

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pixium-vision.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68 Media relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor relation

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 62 54





Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

