The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TWOU, SRPT, SNDL and MGNX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, October 4, 2019 – The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, 2U, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U’s business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company’s costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U’s growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U’s growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U’s projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the TWOU lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Class Period: September 6, 2017 to August 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen’s accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SRPT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sarepta-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial’s August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

During the class period, Sundial Growers Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Sundial’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SNDL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sundial-growers-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 to June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period MacroGenics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (“PFS”) and first interim overall survival (“OS”) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

Get additional information about the MGNX lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/macrogenics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.