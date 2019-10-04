SAE Institute Faculty Members Receive Nominations for the 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Awards

Three Miami-based SAE Institute Audio instructors’ have been nominated for 2019 Latin GRAMMY® Awards in multiple categories.

/EIN News/ -- Miami, Florida, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Elisa Ayerbe-Barona, Arturo Cabrera Brambilla, and Raul Diaz are Audio instructors at SAE Institute’s Miami campus.

Maria Elisa Ayerbe-Barona is credited for her engineering work on Paula Arenas album, Visceral, which has been nominated for Album of the Year. Maria picked up a second nomination for the same album in the category Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Maria Elisa worked as a recording and mixing engineer at Art House Studios, founded by multi-awarded GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® producer Julio Reyes Copello. Under Mr. Reyes Copello, Maria was part of the musical productions of artists such as Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, JLo, Il Divo, Diego Torres, Fonseca, Laura Pausini, Mau y Ricky Montaner, Paula Arenas, Brika, Juan Pablo Vega, Mariana Vega, among many others. In 2016, Maria Elisa created the independent label South Mountain Music as a platform to develop and produce fresh music from up-and-coming, talented artists.

Arturo Cabrera Brambilla and Raul Diaz are credited for their work on Las Payasitas Nifu Nifa’s album, Bim Bom Bam, which has been nominated for Best Latin Children’s Album.

Arturo is credited on the album as a producer, arranger, songwriter, recording engineer, and mixing engineer. This is Arturo’s 2nd Latin GRAMMY® nomination. He was previously nominated for his work as a strings arranger on Price Royce’s Latin GRAMMY® nominated album FIVE in the Best Tropical Album category. Arturo has 23 years of experience in the music industry working for artists, major advertising campaigns, as well as creating original music for TV networks HBO, Warner Channel, and Cinemax. His work as an arranger/producer with renowned international artists such as Franco de Vita, Oscar D’Leon, Fonseca, and the previously mention Prince Royce, have garnered worldwide acclaim. He is currently working with American artists Keeana Kee and Scott Gardner, as well as the Latin band Bitoqueao.

Raul is credited on the album as a songwriter, recording engineer, and production assistant.

Prior to this, he worked at Orlando’s Walt Disney World and was part of the audio team for events including: International Food & Wine Festival, International Festival of the Arts, Disney’s Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey, Candlelight Processional, American Music Machine, and numerous private events for companies such as JetBlue, Delta, and various travel agencies. He is also part of the audio editing team for the Regional Chamber of Commerce of Winter Springs & Oviedo and has edited various commercials for sponsor companies including: Charter Spectrum, Waste Pro USA, Miller’s Ale House, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Bud Light, Oviedo Medical Center, and School of Rock among others. His years of experience with FL Studio have allowed him to present the Digital Audio Workstation in IMSTA FESTA Miami, Music Expo Miami, and the 34th Annual Winter Music Conference.

“These nominations for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards, coupled with 7 alumni GRAMMY® winners from 2019, further distinguishes SAE Institute as one of the leading providers of top-quality creative media education, proven by the achievements of its talented, industry-experienced faculty and alumni,” said Michael Bottrill, CEO of SAE Institute USA.

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in Audio, Entertainment Business, Digital Film, and Game Development. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. SAE Institute offers programs at six US campuses, all fully accredited and focused on preparing students for employment upon graduation. SAE Institute Group, Inc. is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas Pty Ltd has helped generations of learners change their lives through education. From pre-university and pathway programs to university, to English language and vocational training and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, we reach more than 70,000 aspirational learners at more than 120 colleges and campuses across our global network each year, powered by a diverse and talented group of 7,000 employees. Navitas is a proud Australian company that pioneered an innovative university partnership model of education in Perth in 1994. Its entities have delivered education programs across the country since 1976.

