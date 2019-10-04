Really Cool! TECNO SPARK 4 with 6.52" Screen + Low Light AI Triple Camera for Full View and Flawless Image

In today’s generation, smartphones are more than a necessity and can do just about anything. Smartphones are more than just tech equipment; they have evolved to becoming something of a lifestyle accessory. This is why smartphone consumers are constantly looking to be proud owners of that special device with tremendous features as well as a radiant physical appeal that they can show off.

Gladly, when it comes to the newly launched TECNO SPARK 4, say no more – the device promises to be everything we have discussed so far, and more!

Although unveiled recently, the TECNO SPARK 4 instantly became a darling to many and has gone on to be a tremendous hit. It is equipped with the bigger than ever 6.52" Dot Notch Screen. With this unprecedented step, it is bye bye to 6.0-inch screen and Hello to a “BBC” --Bigger, Better and Clearer -- screen. The beauty of a smartphone definitely lies in the extent of clarity the screen is capable of showing. With 90% perfect screen ratio and high resolution, the world the user explore through TECNO SPARK 4 would be much broader and more wonderful, and bringing the user the true super full view experience.

The bigger screen is not the all. The other hot feature of TECNO SPARK 4 is its AI Bright Camera, which enables the user can take brighter and clearer photos even in back light scenarios, avoiding overexposure of the light parts and clearly showcasing dark details. Equipped with 13MP Triple Rear Camera with Aperture F/1.8 and 8MP Front Camera, TECNO SPARK 4 does well in clear photography, bokeh effect and AI portrait mode. Photos and selfies taken by TECNO SPARK 4 would be much more impressive and attractive under any scenarios. Newly upgraded algorithm "AI Camera 2.0" brings AI HDR, AI Scene Detection and more amazing photography functions. Sticking with the essence of AI Bright Camera, TECNO SPARK 4 breaks through the limitation and hides its flashlights in the dot notch screen. Fearless of the night, you would always be the shining star in the photo.

It’s really cool to own such a fantastic smartphone and show off when all your friends can do nothing, while your phone makes you the only shining star in night or dark environment. Besides of that, the 4G network enables TECNO SPARK 4 users always be the first one to know the latest news and trend in this speedy developing era. Using 4G network on TECNO SPARK 4, effectively reduce wait time when surfing the social media or watching video, touching more fun with less waiting.

TECNO SPARK 4 also supports AI video chat beauty mode-this simply means that users have no need for makeup, that is - even when you are not looking your best and you need to appear in a video call, all you need to do is activate the video chat beauty mode on your TECNO SPARK 4 device and you are good to go. The AI Video Beauty will simply radiate your skin during the video chat.

Other features include 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM, which offers user more space for photos, music, videos and files storage and a faster and more fluent user experience with the system. 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor presents lower power consumption and faster running speed. This time, multitasking would be easier and smoother. The 4000mAh big battery allows user more time connecting with the world.



