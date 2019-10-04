Public consultation: aflatoxins in food

EFSA is launching a public consultation on the risks to public health related to the presence of aflatoxins in food. Aflatoxins are mycotoxins produced by two species of Aspergillus, a fungus found especially in areas with hot and humid climates. Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic (capable of damaging DNA) and carcinogenic.

Most human exposure comes from contaminated grains and their derived products. Additionally, aflatoxin M1 can be found in milk. The CONTAM Panel concluded that the dietary exposure of the European population to aflatoxins raises a possible health concern.

The deadline for submitting comments is 15 November 2019.