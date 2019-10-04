Avoya Travel Wins Top Awards for Innovative Brand and Marketing

Winning Initiatives Instrumental in Overall Success of Avoya’s Industry-Leading Vacation Platform

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, has won three prestigious Travel Weekly 2019 Magellan Awards. The awards recognize Avoya’s innovation and overall leadership in the travel industry. The marketing and brand initiatives honored were products of Avoya 2025 , the company’s ambitious growth plan to becoming the world’s number one vacation platform. Avoya’s platform creates better vacation planning and booking experiences for travelers and more Shared Success™ for Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™ and supplier partners.



Avoya’s industry-leading marketing was recognized with two Magellan Awards for ‘Advertising/Marketing Campaign’ and another for ‘Web Marketing/Advertising.’ The awards showcase Avoya’s commitment to Avoya 2025 and achievements in generating more Shared Success than ever for its stakeholders. All three initiatives focus on establishing a more personal connection between the brand, travelers and travel professionals throughout the vacation planning experience. This has led to Avoya’s success in attracting record numbers of new prospective travelers interested in booking their vacation with the Avoya Network as well as growing the success of the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network. The Magellan Award highlights include:

The Avoya 2025 Brand Identity Refresh was implemented to continue differentiating the Avoya brand within the highly competitive vacation marketplace. The new identity system better communicates Avoya’s purpose, which is to enrich lives through inspiring travel and other leisure experiences, and it evokes emotional connections with the brand in order to help Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network and suppliers create powerful vacation planning experiences for travelers. The refreshed logo and new colors, imagery and typeface are implemented across all aspects of the Avoya platform and weaved into every step of the customer journey. Part of the brand identity update was the launch of Avoya’s online storefront that gives Independent Agencies easier access to newly branded apparel and client gifts.



uniquely combines data, technology and marketing capabilities to deliver highly personalized communication to each individual traveler at various points in their travel planning journey. This tailored approach is an industry-leading solution to give travelers what they want, when they want. Avoya has invested heavily in creating a seamless user experience that produces better qualified Live Leads™ and more engaged travelers that result in a higher closing rate percentage for Independent Agencies. The Avoya Network Brand Campaign better connects Avoya with a more targeted audience by acknowledging the challenges of prospective Independent Agencies seeking to join the Avoya Network and positioning Avoya’s services and resources as the best solution for running a successful travel business. The campaign, which reflects Avoya’s new brand identity elements throughout all marketing channels, is helping to grow the Avoya Network at record pace. By positioning Avoya as a more innovative travel services solution, the campaign has served as a key element within Avoya 2025 and the company’s long-term growth plan.

“We are excited about Avoya Travel’s future and are proud to be honored with Magellan Awards for the innovative programs that are driving our Avoya 2025 plan forward,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “As part of Avoya 2025, Avoya Travel is building and integrating leading technology and marketing capabilities that will help us enrich lives through inspiring travel experiences and build greater success for the Avoya Network of Independent Agencies and our supplier partners.”

The annual Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel across a broad spectrum of industry segments and salute outstanding travel professionals. Winners are selected by Travel Weekly editors and industry experts such as Bruce Beckham, Former CEO Tourism Cares; Peter Greenberg, Travel Editor for CBS News’ The Early Show; Johnny Jett, Travel Blogger; Patricia Schultz, Author of 1,000 Places to See Before You Die; and many more.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel has a longstanding reputation for providing unmatched resources and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, one of the largest and most successful independent travel agency networks in the world. Family-owned, Avoya’s Shared Success™ model is built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™. Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and is one of their largest producers of cruises, tours and vacations through its Network of Independent Agencies.

Some of the innovative services and resources offered by Avoya include optional marketing programs like Live Leads™, the first, the best and only patented solution for offering new travelers exclusively to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network; unparalleled agency business support services; fully integrated, proprietary and patented SaaS technology, Agent Power™; award-winning professional development and education programs; American Express Travel benefits; Instant Commission™ and more.

Through Avoya’s platform travelers worldwide can be connected to an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies and can enjoy exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service. Highly recognized and awarded by cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and others, Avoya Travel has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more. Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in receiving the unmatched services, marketing, support and technology needed to own and operate their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com. Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com.

