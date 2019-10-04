Learn How to Process and Visualize Data with Drone Based Lidar with Microdrones

/EIN News/ -- Rome, NY, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 23rd, at 9am or 6pm, Microdrones is providing a no-cost, informative presentation on how you can use drone-based LiDAR to process and visualize data for creating powerful deliverables like 3D point clouds. During this webinar, Microdrones professionals will show how to convert data collected from a LiDAR mission into a point cloud comprised of over 6 million points, which will be used to create highly accurate digital surface models and contours. Watch the entire process and learn how you can start saving time and money by adding drone-based LiDAR to your workflow.

In this half-hour webinar we will cover:

⦁ The components of UAV LiDAR

⦁ Evaluate the benefits of drone-based LiDAR

⦁ How to create a point cloud with a visual data demonstration.

⦁ Invitation to Special Offer for attendees only

Date: Wednesday, October 23rd, 9:00AM EST or 6:00PM ESTTo register CLICK HERE or copy and paste this link into your browser: https://lp.microdrones.com/webinar-how-to-process-and-visualize-data-with-drone-based-lidar/?utm=meltwaternr

About Microdrones Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company continues to lead the industry with their professional UAV solutions.



By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.



Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com.

Bret Burghdurf Microdrones 18668743566 bret.burghdurf@microdrones.com



