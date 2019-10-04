LogMeIn Honored with Multiple Q3 2019 Comparably Culture Awards

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) announced today that the company was recognized as one of the top-rated workplaces for Happiest Employees , Best Work-Life Balance , Best Perks & Benefits , and Best Compensation in the latest ranking released by Comparably , a compensation, culture and career monitoring website. The quarterly Comparably Awards honor the nation’s top-rated companies based on anonymous employee feedback reported throughout the year across a variety of categories. With these new additions, LogMeIn has won a total of 18 Comparably awards to date, eight of them within this year alone, including Best Company in Boston and Best Companies for Professional Development .



LogMeIn employees reported high scores for the company’s positive environment, clear goals employees can be invested in, fun perks, and a comprehensive compensation package. This continues the trend of forward momentum over the past few years as LogMeIn has become one of the world’s 10 largest public Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies with worldwide operations that include nearly 4,000 employees in more than 20 global offices.

“At LogMeIn we focus on the whole person and believe that compensation, benefits, perks and work-life balance are the foundation to fostering a culture with the happiest employees,” said Jo Deal, Chief Human Resources Officer at LogMeIn. “We provide educational stipends, wellness resources and opportunities to participate in volunteerism, all tailored to our individual employees, so they can thrive and grow. Our products enable flexible working opportunities and connect our employees across locations and teams, furthering our commitment to collaboration and strengthening our connections with one another. We are honored to be one of the top-rated workplaces along with so many other great companies.”

“LogMeIn’s Comparably Award wins in all four categories this quarter is exceptional,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Workers specifically praise the company’s focus on transparency and providing a positive workplace that puts employees first in every way, from pay and perks to work-life balance and benefits.”

To view the complete list of winners for the Q3 2019 Comparably Culture Awards, please visit https://www.comparably.com/blog/ .

For more information about LogMeIn and how to join the growing team, please visit the company careers page at https://www.logmeininc.com/careers .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

