European Commission publishes draft interim Sustainability Impact Assessment report for the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement

The Commission made public today the interim assessment of the potential economic, social, environmental and human rights impact of the EU-Mercosur Agreement.

The report prepared by independent consultants LSE Enterprises, aims to contribute to sound, evidence-based and transparent debate in view of the future ratification process.

The assessment is based on two theoretical scenarios that precede the conclusion of the negotiations. The outcome of the negotiations reached on 28 June this year lies between these two scenarios.

According to the interim report, the agreement can be expected to have a positive impact on the economies of all signatories, raising the wages and contributing to reduction in inequalities. Key EU exports to Mercosur should increase, many of them substantially. At the same time, the analysis confirms that increased agri-food imports from Mercosur will only have a minor effect on EU production.

The SIA is published today is a draft interim report. LSE Enterprises will present the report at a civil society dialogue in Brussels on 15 October 2019 offering a possibility to all types of registered stakeholders to express their views in presence of EU negotiators for the EU-Mercosur agreement. Subsequently, a final interim report will be published taking account of the exchanges with civil society, which is an integral part of the SIA consultation process.

The final report is expected to be published in early 2020. It will build on the findings of the interim report as well as the results of all stakeholder consultations in Brussels, Buenos Aires and Sao Paolo and will cover a fuller range of areas.

