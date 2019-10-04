Tamino Minerals Inc. Shareholder’s Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: TINO), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that Tamino continues to focus on various important aspects that lead towards exercising transparent managerial practices.



Financing & Business Development

In the past few days we have been keeping people informed on the various aspects surrounding progress made on the completion of our financing. Our Company does envision that we require to create awareness, since Precious Metals Exploration Companies are increasing in Market Capitalization collectively, good opportunities appear more often. In order to acquire good exploration projects, we must entice our PASSIVE investors to participate in our financing in order to better employ our resources by optimizing cash utilization and generate wealth that would meet shareholders expectations. We must mention that one important objective is to become current in OTC Markets and subsequently audit to upgrade.

The company is not planning to complete a REVERSE SPLIT at this moment and is not in the company’s plans to do this. NO DILUTION is guaranteed as our latest DTCC Share Position Report shows that the company has 149,811,161 common shares in the float.

Information Technology -IT- and Social Media

We expect to continue to generate awareness using Social Media. Our IT and Social Media Staff are extremely optimistic and would like to express its most sincere compliments to our audience for your feedback. Followers and impressions have been increasing drastically as we basically have been posting relevant material to our audience. Your feedback is most valued so that we maintain the same status and in parallel achieve our communication goals.

Outlook

Tamino’s Geologic Team has a long history of making significant investments in acquisitions through its history. We intend to continue with this aggressive stance and concurrently meet our goals by increasing reserves in the future.

Gold has always been a valuable investment and as the Fed has decided to lower its interest rate, we foresee a significant opportunity in 2019 as prices are projected to surge past $1,550 an ounce over this year. As gold prices aggressively trend upwards, investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing the ever-sought-after mineral.



On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the company at 1 (438) 938-1479 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca



TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

The Company is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.TaminoMinerals.ca

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/TaminoMinerals

Facebook: www.facebook.com/taminominerals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/taminominerals/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/taminominerals

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



