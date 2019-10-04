Dinatrum Shareholder’s Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW), Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that it has updated its Website addressing the most important aspects that our audience has been enquiring about.



Business Development

The company has made the decision to move into the Industrial Real Estate for the Health Cannabis Sector. After having done substantial research the company has found that the incredible growth of this Sector and its economical values have enticed us to invest.

We are looking forward to reviewing offers from Cannabis companies willing to sell some of their Industrial Real Estate or their Office Space to us to fund their Working Capital Requirements and R&D projects.

We will provide further information as negotiations evolve and a large group of shareholders have insisted that we invest in this industry as our group of businesses is associated within Agribusiness Sector.

Financial Update

Not long ago, a new CEO was brought into the Company to turn this around. The company is constantly updating their OTC Markets Profile in order to generate credibility, by being compliant to the extent permitted, depicting complete transparency. The Real Estate Industry has experienced solid growth in the past decade, Market Capitalizations collectively have increased, good opportunities appear more often. In order to acquire good Real Estate Properties, we must entice our PASSIVE investors to participate in our financing in order to better employ our resources by optimizing cash utilization and generate wealth that would meet shareholders expectations.

The company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets. Further announcements and updates will be made as deemed necessary regarding project development.



The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the Over-The-Counter Marketing when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application to change its name.

Information Technology and Social Media



We expect to continue to generate awareness using Social Media. Our IT and Social Media Staff are extremely optimistic and would like to express its most sincere compliments to our audience for your feedback. Followers and impressions have been increasing drastically as we basically have been posting relevant material to our audience. Your feedback is most valued so that we maintain the same status and in parallel achieve our communication goals.



DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America. Under SEC Fair Disclosure Guidelines, persons interested in Tamino Minerals can expect disclosures and updates at OTC Markets, the company’s website, www.TaminoMinerals.ca

On behalf of the Board,

“Pedro Villagran-Garcia”

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-438-988-1479 or by email at info@dinatrum.com



Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



