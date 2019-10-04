Time to Stop Sleeping on Alpha Investment Inc.

/EIN News/ -- “ALPC Engages an Investment Bank”

MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Investment Inc . (OTCPINK:ALPC) has the ability to underwrite and structure complex transactions that enable the company to customize creative capital funding solutions to garner a competitive edge over traditional banks and mortgage REITS within its sector.

In order to help facilitate this competitive edge and bring added value to the company’s lending products and services, ALPC has successfully engaged Aegis Capital, an investment bank headquartered in New York, as their financial advisor to assist the company in its growth initiatives as a direct balance sheet lender and to implement its plans to up-list to the NYSE, which would facilitate easier access to capital and provide greater visibility for the stock. Alpha Investment Inc. is led by Timothy R. Fussell, PhD, Chairman of the Board and President, and Todd C. Buxton CEO and Vice Chairman. Each member shall bring, implement and coordinate the various operational tactics necessary to fundamentally create shareholder value for ALPC.

ALPC primarily provides lending capital to seasoned commercial real estate borrowers seeking to refinance, purchase and or develop office, retail, industrial, medical, multi-family, hospitality, and some specialty properties. Unlike traditional legacy lender models whereby they lend primarily to a single sector, ALPC’s model is prepared for virtually any market condition or need. In a general comparison to traditional lenders, ALPC’s blended rates stretching from low rates found in “A” or Prime loans under its Tier 1 products up through the higher rates for Hard Money loans generate a very competitive ROE, which is a key fundamental for investors seeking companies in the lending sector. Moreover, ALPC’s propriety lending model seeks to competitively price -out most traditional bank financing that are dividend/yield driven for their fundamentals whereas ALPC’s goal is to fundamentally create above industry ROE ratios to drive growth forward.

ALPC through a $500-Million Direct Public Offering (DPO) at a fixed price of $15.00 per share and filed under an SEC S-1 Registration Statement shall seek to privately market and offer its free trading shares directly to the public for the execution of its business lending-model. Mr. Buxton states, “The impact and benefit is twofold (i) operationally the proceeds from the offering are immediately accretive to the company to fund current draw schedules for our existing Tier 1 construction loans (ii) fundamentally it will become the cost basis of the company’s public float to organically create a solid shareholder base.”

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Omega Commercial Finance Corp., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) our expectations regarding revenues and earnings; (ii) our growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iii) our ability to attract new registered representatives. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Alpha Investment Inc.

Investor Relations

email: alphainvestmentinc@gmail.com

Source: Alpha Investment Inc.

Website: www.alphainvestinc.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.