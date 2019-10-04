Global Electronic Stability Control Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%.



Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$701.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$686.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$489 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Continental AG (Germany)

Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany)

Mando Corporation (Korea)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Need to Improve Road Safety and Reduce Accidents Fuels Growth in the ESC Systems Market

Mandatory Use of ESC in New Passenger Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Rear Wheel Drive Segment Dominates ESC Systems Market by Drive Type

Passenger Cars Lead Global ESC Systems Market

Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth

An Intensely Competitive Market

Global ESC System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for ESC Systems Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution System Market: Favorable Growth Outlook

Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market Driven by the Enhanced Focus of Automakers on Reducing Accidents

Traction Control Systems Market: Increasing Focus on Safety Drives Growth

Motorcycle Stability Control Market: Less Stability of Two-Wheelers Fuels Growth

Motorcycle TCS Market - Growing Sales of Big Capacity Motorcycles Fuels Prospects

Japan and EU to Mandate AEB Standard in New Cars and LCVs from 2020

Product Overview

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - An Introduction

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) - Definition

An Insight into the Functioning of EBD System

Traction Control System (TCS)

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

NHTSA's ESC Mandate Seeks to Improve Safety

US: NTSB Recommends ABS and ESC as Standard Equipment for New Motorcycles

Federal Mandate Requires Class 7 & 8 Tractors to be Equipped with ESC Systems

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Vehicle Safety Standards in the EU - A Review

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy0xq7

