Global Electronic Stability Control Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%.
Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, Passenger Cars will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$152.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$701.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Passenger Cars will reach a market size of US$686.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$489 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Delphi Automotive PLC (United Kingdom)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany)
- Mando Corporation (Korea)
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Need to Improve Road Safety and Reduce Accidents Fuels Growth in the ESC Systems Market
- Mandatory Use of ESC in New Passenger Cars Augurs Well for the Market
- Rear Wheel Drive Segment Dominates ESC Systems Market by Drive Type
- Passenger Cars Lead Global ESC Systems Market
- Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth
- An Intensely Competitive Market
- Global ESC System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for ESC Systems Market
- World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution System Market: Favorable Growth Outlook
- Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application
- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market Driven by the Enhanced Focus of Automakers on Reducing Accidents
- Traction Control Systems Market: Increasing Focus on Safety Drives Growth
- Motorcycle Stability Control Market: Less Stability of Two-Wheelers Fuels Growth
- Motorcycle TCS Market - Growing Sales of Big Capacity Motorcycles Fuels Prospects
- Japan and EU to Mandate AEB Standard in New Cars and LCVs from 2020
- Product Overview
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - An Introduction
- Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) - Definition
- An Insight into the Functioning of EBD System
- Traction Control System (TCS)
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- NHTSA's ESC Mandate Seeks to Improve Safety
- US: NTSB Recommends ABS and ESC as Standard Equipment for New Motorcycles
- Federal Mandate Requires Class 7 & 8 Tractors to be Equipped with ESC Systems
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Vehicle Safety Standards in the EU - A Review
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
