Global Battery Management System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Management System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Battery Management System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.7%.



Lithium-Ion Battery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.8 Billion by the year 2025, Lithium-Ion Battery will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$344.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$405 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Lithium-Ion Battery will reach a market size of US$96.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Eberspaecher Vecture Inc. (Canada)

Elithion Inc. (USA)

Intersil Corporation (USA)

Johnson Matthey PLC (United Kingdom)

Lithium Balance A/S (Denmark)

Nuvation Engineering (USA)

NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Valence Technology, Inc. (USA)

Ventec SAS (Colombia)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Lithium-Ion Battery (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Flow Battery (Battery Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Nickel Battery (Battery Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Centralized (Topology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Modular (Topology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Distributed (Topology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Battery Management System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Ion Battery (Battery Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery (Battery Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Flow Battery (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Nickel Battery (Battery Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Centralized (Topology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Modular (Topology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Distributed (Topology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Battery Management System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Ion Battery (Battery Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery (Battery Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Flow Battery (Battery Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Nickel Battery (Battery Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Centralized (Topology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Modular (Topology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Distributed (Topology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx57p5

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.