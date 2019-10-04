Development Strategy of 3D Sensor Unicorn Orbbec
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development Strategy of 3D Sensor Unicorn Orbbec" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Orbbec, a startup headquartered in Shenzhen of China and dedicated to 3D sensing technology development, has the world's third-largest number of patents related to 3D sensing. With more than 2000 enterprise customers, this company has caught the attention of several venture capitalists and has become a unicorn firm with valuations greater than US$1 billion. This report analyzes Orbbec's development milestones, product portfolio, business operations, secretes behind its success, and strategic plans.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Development Milestones
2. ORBBEC's Product Portfolio
2.1 3D Sensing Devices
2.1.1 ASIC Chip
2.1.2 Embedded Module
2.1.3 3D Camera
2.2 Solutions for Different Industries
2.2.1 3D Sensing Solutions for Different Industries Exhibited at CES 2019
3.Business Performance
3.1 First Chinese Company to Supply Front-facing Structure Light 3D Module for Android Smartphones
3.2 Industry 3D Vision Sensor Services Cover 70% of Robot Companies Worldwide
4. Key to Success
4.1 Provide Comprehensive One-stop Solution with Independent 3D Patent Rights
4.2 Focus on Consumer Market and Smartphone Applications
4.3 Work with Strategic Investors to Compensate for Weaknesses
5. Future Strategies and Plans
5.1 Continue to Focus on Consumer 3D Sensing Products While Tapping into World-facing Application Markets
5.2 Increase Diversity of Industrial 3D Sensing Products to Become Leading AIoT Sensor Vendor
Companies Mentioned
- ADI
- Alibaba
- AMS AG
- Ant Financial
- Apple
- Baidu
- Bosch
- Cowell
- Eventec
- Finisar
- Foxconn
- Genius
- GF Xinde Investment
- GloFo
- Gloke Blueway Technology
- Gold Stone Investment
- Green Pine Capital Partners
- Hadilao
- Himax
- HP
- Huawei
- Infineon
- Intel
- IQE
- Keenon
- KFC
- Largan
- LG Innotek
- Lumentum
- Mantis Vision
- MediaTek
- Megvii
- Microsoft
- Ofilm
- Oppo
- Orbbec
- OrinStar
- OVT
- Panasonic
- Ping An Insurance Group
- PTOT
- Q Technology
- Qualcomm
- RPC Photonics
- SAIF Partners
- Sandi Zhiyi
- Sense Time
- Sesame Credit
- Shandong Cable TV
- Sharp
- Sony
- STM
- Sunny Optical
- TI
- Truly Opto-electronics
- TSMC
- UBTech
- Viavi
- Win Semiconductor
- Xinde Investment
- Yu'ebao
- Yunji Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww6w9c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.