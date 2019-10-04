Lesotho National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send warm wishes to the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho on your 53rd Independence Day.

Our countries share a strong partnership and an even stronger friendship. Through longstanding initiatives like AGOA and PEPFAR, Lesotho and the United States have maintained momentum towards building a more prosperous Lesotho and are on track to achieve HIV/AIDS epidemic control in 2020. And as Lesotho takes up important national reforms, the United States remains dedicated to supporting the Basotho people’s good governance goals.

The United States wishes all the people of Lesotho a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.



