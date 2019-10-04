There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,769 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Dabir Surfaces

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Dabir Surfaces that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Dabir Surfaces Inc. Announces Master Product Agreement with Trinity Health” issued October 02, 2019, over GlobeNewswire.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.