NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Dabir Surfaces

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Dabir Surfaces that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Dabir Surfaces Inc. Announces Master Product Agreement with Trinity Health” issued October 02, 2019, over GlobeNewswire.



