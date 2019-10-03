Macquarie raises approximately $2 million for Calgary community causes

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macquarie Group (Macquarie), in collaboration with energy industry partners, held its annual charity fundraising event and inaugural Brew Off competition on September 19, raising more than $C980,000 for local charities. The event remains one of the largest industry-driven charitable fundraisers in the Calgary area, raising over $C3 million since 2015.



Brew Off contestants competed for four local organizations: Discovery House, Special Olympics Calgary, Momentum and Children’s Cottage Society. The Macquarie Group Foundation will match the funds raised at the Brew Off, increasing the total amount raised to $C1.96 million, significantly surpassing the 2018 total of $C378,766.

Sherra Aspin, Vice President of Marketing at Tourmaline Oil Corp., and Tamara Schaefer, Senior Vice President at Macquarie Group, claimed the inaugural Brew Off competition trophy for Children’s Cottage Society. Other participant teams that competed on behalf of their nominated charities included: Geri Greenall, Kelt Exploration Ltd. and Dan Cristall, Macquarie Group; Scott Reimond and Ron Hozjan, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. and Michael Anton, Macquarie Group; Brian Boulanger, Arc Financial Corp. and Chase Edgelow, Macquarie Group.

With the funds raised at this event, these Calgary-based charities are able to support the following initiatives:

$C110,293 raised and matching funds from the Macquarie Group Foundation will help Discovery House respond to the urgent needs of women and children fleeing domestic violence and prevent future instances of abuse through innovative programming

$C172,802 raised for Children’s Cottage Society plus matching funds will support the work at the Crisis Nursery to provide childcare services for families in crisis. Last year, the Crisis Nursery cared for 1190 children from 695 families, the majority of whom were living in poverty

$C634,945 raised for Momentum combined with matching funds will support economic development programs including financial literacy, entrepreneurship and employment training and represents one of the most successful fundraisers to date for the organization

$C62,470 raised for Special Olympics Calgary combined with matching funds will assist in funding sports facilities, uniforms, equipment, tournaments and transportation for the organization’s 2,200 participants.

“We are proud to partner with our clients and colleagues for our fifth and most successful fundraiser to date in support of the greater Calgary community,” said Dan Cristall CEO of Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. “The continued success of this fundraiser, despite the economic climate, highlights Macquarie’s commitment to driving positive impact in our community.”

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group (Macquarie) is a global provider of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. Macquarie’s main business focus is making returns by providing a diversified range of services to clients. Macquarie acts on behalf of institutional, corporate and retail clients and counterparties around the world. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs 15,715 people in 30 markets. At 31 March 2019, Macquarie had assets under management of $C523 billion. For further information, visit www.macquarie.com.

About the Macquarie Group Foundation

In the year to 31 March 2019, the Macquarie Group Foundation, together with Macquarie Group staff efforts, contributed a record $C30 million to over 1,600 non-profits globally, as well as recording approximately 53,000 hours of voluntary community service.

Since it was established in 1985, the Macquarie Group Foundation and Macquarie staff have contributed more than $C340 million to non-profit organizations globally.

