Image Protect Announces Launch of Proprietary Ad Network Exchange

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce the upcoming live launch of the Company’s proprietary programmatic advertisement network exchange.



The Fotofy Ad Network Exchange (the “Exchange”) will go live on November 1, 2019.

“The launch of the Fotofy Ad Network Exchange is effectively the beginning of our revenue process,” noted Image Protect CEO, Matthew Goldman. “As of November 1, the Fotofy launch strategy will offer users, image rightsholders, and advertisers an opportunity to mesh together in this exciting new image business model– and we are hoping all three of those metrics will work as projected. But the technological capacity to achieve our vision will be fully in place.”

Management notes that the Fotofy Ad Network Exchange is a Demand Side Platform (“DSP”) set to cater to brands eager to make use of the growing Fotofy Image Marketplace reach. Fotofy will have created a vast tract of digital real estate spanning the Internet. The Ad Network Exchange DSP is set to function as the efficient marketplace granting access to valuable ad inventory for brands seeking exposure through programmatic campaigns.

The Exchange will be armed with detailed analytics allowing brands to match campaigns with appropriately placed and configured imagery and site context to optimize outcomes for all parties. And, because the Exchange was developed and deployed entirely in-house at Image Protect, the Company will benefit powerfully on the margin side as brands come in and make use of the exposure potential that Fotofy is building.

“The Fotofy DSP will offer exceptional control for brands seeking new programmatic campaign opportunities,” continued Mr. Goldman. “Real-time bidding auction execution will ensure optimal pricing, with incorporation of advanced parameters, including budget controls, maximum bids, timing, frequency, geography, and audience targeting, all in place to maximize the utility of the Fotofy marketplace for our incoming brand partners. Most importantly, we have developed this in-house, which will have enormous long-term bottom-line implications. The revenue will fall to our bottom line.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



