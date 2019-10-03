WSO2 to Provide Premier Support for Ellucian Ethos Identity Customers

New joint on-demand webinar examines how universities and colleges can secure apps and microservices with IAM technology and service offerings from Ellucian and WSO2

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universities and colleges increasingly rely on digital platforms to provide innovative learning opportunities, collaborate with other research and educational institutions, and optimize their operational efficiency. This is driving greater complexity and demands on identity and access management (IAM) implementations aimed at providing the secure and easy access required to build trust with students and communities. To address these challenges, WSO2 is providing a new Premier Support option for customers of Ellucian Ethos Identity, which is directly available from WSO2.

Ellucian is the leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, working with more than 2,500 institutions in more than 50 countries to enhance operations and enrich the experience for over 20 million students. WSO2 , the leading open source integration vendor, offers WSO2 Identity Server as part of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform. Recognized for its technology innovation, WSO2 Identity Server is a highly extensible open source IAM solution that provides single sign-on (SSO), as well as the federation and management of identities across cloud and enterprise environments.

Since 2015, Ellucian has delivered Ellucian Ethos Identity, which was developed in partnership with WSO2 using technology from WSO2 Identity Server. Today, many universities and colleges rely on Ellucian Ethos Identity to create a stellar customer experience without compromising the security of their digital campus environments.

Security and IT professionals serving universities and colleges can learn more about how to use Ellucian Ethos Identity and WSO2 Identity Server for identity federation, identity bridging, strong and adaptive authentication, and secure APIs and microservices through a new webinar. The jointly produced on-demand webinar, “Making the Most with Ethos Identity and WSO2 Identity and Access Management,” is available here .

Premier Support for Ellucian Ethos Identity

Available on-premises, Ellucian Ethos Identity enables secure access to online applications. It also supports major SSO and federation protocols used by Ellucian applications and the broader industry, such as the Central Authentication Service (CAS), Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) 2.0, OAuth, and WS-Trust/Federation, among others.

The new Premier Support option, which is provided directly by WSO2, is designed for Ellucian customers who require technical capabilities and services beyond those available with Ellucian Ethos Identity. Through Premier Support, these customers can take advantage of advanced features, such as adaptive authentication, plus analytics and a range of extensions. Additionally, Premier Support from WSO2 includes:

Availability of and support for all WSO2 Identity Server features, including integrations outside Ellucian products and Ellucian-supported partners

Query support to answer any questions about product usage, development or migration advice, product tuning, or best practices

Support in implementing custom requirements from technical experts with in-depth expertise in the IAM space and technology trends

An enterprise-grade, service-level agreement with 24x7x365 unlimited incident support

Access to WSO2 Update services providing continuous access to bug fixes and security updates

Customers of Ellucian Ethos Identity Premier Support from WSO2 can also take advantage of optional consulting services to assist with training, development, operations, and migration, among others. To learn more, visit https://wso2.com/solutions/higher-education .

“As universities and colleges rollout value-added digital services for students, staff, and others in the community, we have been honored to partner with Ellucian in delivering state-of-the-art identity and access management tuned to meet the unique demands of campuses around the world,” said WSO2 Vice President – Security Architecture Prabath Siriwardena. “We are now excited to expand this partnership in serving the increasingly sophisticated IAM and customer IAM implementations of Ellucian Ethos Identity customers through our new Premier Support.”

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, our approach to open source, and our agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for WSO2 shifali@kineticprllc.com Mobile: 650-544-6424



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.