Newgioco Group Engages Experienced Bookmaker to Lead U.S. Development

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWGI), a global gaming technology company providing fully integrated software solutions to regulated online and land-based sports betting and gaming operators, is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S. bookmaker Kevin Slicker to lead the Company’s U.S. sports betting operations and business development plan.



Kevin Slicker spent over 30 years in the sports betting industry and advisor in the U.S. sports betting market. For the past 10 years has been a consultant to sportsbooks, casinos, Daily Fantasy Sports providers and is currently working with several U.S. Tribes in preparation for the legalization of sports betting. In addition, he is the sports betting consultant for the Arena Football League, providing advice on strategy, marketing, partnerships and potential new revenue streams.

As product consultant to Newgioco, Kevin will direct the American design and infrastructure of our leading-edge ELYS betting platform and lead the Newgioco operations team build-out from his base in Oklahoma. He will work directly with our developers in Europe to seek to create a unique online and land-based U.S. facing sports betting solution for state lottery, casino and route operators, as well as private operators that will combine the broad expertise and history of our European roots with the unique nuances of American sports betting players.

“We are very pleased to have Kevin join our team in the U.S. Our strategic plan for developing our business in the rapidly growing regulated U.S. sports betting market considered each state’s unique set of rules, regulations and framework requiring a comprehensive multi-faceted team. Bringing Kevin on board should help enable Newgioco to execute on both our multi-pronged strategy and our reach throughout the extensive and dynamic U.S. sports betting market,” commented Newgioco CEO Michele (Mike) Ciavarella. “Kevin is a highly recognized expert in the U.S. bookmaking industry. We further expect that having a true bookmaker as a part of the U.S. strategic operations plan combined with his extensive industry experience could be a significant advantage over our competition.”

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding bringing Kevin Sicker on board enabling Newgioco to execute on both our multi-pronged strategy and our reach throughout the extensive and dynamic U.S. sports betting market, and having a true bookmaker as a part of the U.S. strategic operations plan combined with his extensive industry experience being a significant advantage over our competition. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations including the ability of the Company to execute on both our multi-pronged strategy and our reach throughout the extensive and dynamic U.S. sports betting market, the contribution of Mr. Slicker to our U.S. strategic operations plan, and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

