Hanzo + Zapproved Bring Panel of Industry Experts to Discuss Emojis, the Law and Managing Risk

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a pioneer of contextual collection and dynamic web content software, and Zapproved, the leading ediscovery software provider for managing corporate litigation readiness, today announced a stellar lineup of industry experts for an upcoming live webinar, “Emojis and the Law: The Real-world eDiscovery Challenges Posed by Enterprise Collaboration,” held on October 31, 2019, at 2:00 pm ET. This special free web event will include a discussion surrounding modern enterprise collaboration platforms, the increasing trend in casual and emoji-filled communications, the challenges that these communications pose from a legal perspective, and how corporate legal teams can mitigate risk.

Event Description

Times are a-changing! Back in the day, you know pre-2013, email dominated business communications. It was not like everyone was thrilled with email, it just was the standard communication tool. It was also regarded as a huge time-waster. Fast forward to today, and business communications have shifted to collaboration applications like Slack that empower teams to communicate in a shorter, smarter and more personalized and modern fashion.

But these modern-day enterprise collaboration applications present some unforeseen challenges for ediscovery, data management, and risk. Join this webinar where a panel of industry experts will discuss the challenges of managing data risk with modern communications within corporate collaboration applications. The speakers will:

Explore communication trends and tools affecting the enterprise

Delve into the phenomenon of emojis, case law, and share some surprising facts that legal teams need to know to conduct eDiscovery better

Share best practices for enterprise collaboration data management and governance policies

Discuss the importance of applying best practices in preserving and collecting enterprise collaboration data



Speakers

Eric Goldman, Professor of Law, Santa Clara University

Ashley Fischer, Managing Counsel, H-E-B

Ryan Zilm, Information Lifecycle Management Advisor, USAA

Brad Harris, Distinguished Fellow, eDiscovery, Zapproved

Evan Gumz, Senior Account Executive, eDiscovery, Hanzo



Register for the webinar

Emojis and the Law: The Real-world eDiscovery Challenges Posed by Enterprise Collaboration,

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019

Time: 2:00 pm ET

Cost: Free



About Hanzo

Hanzo is solving the single biggest challenge in compliance and litigation today— contextual investigation, capture, and preservation of dynamic web content. Through the Hanzo Dynamic Archive platform, organizations can investigate, hold, capture and preserve team messaging data, social media engagement, and interactive web content then replicate it in a legally-defensible native format for analysis, review, and production. Launched in 2009, Hanzo serves enterprises, government agencies, and top law firms across the globe. Learn more at hanzo.co



About Zapproved

Zapproved LLC is the leading ediscovery software provider for managing corporate litigation readiness. Our Z-Discovery platform of intuitive and scalable solutions empowers corporate legal and compliance teams to seamlessly and defensibly manage your ediscovery process. Z-Discovery is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, the industry’s highest rating for data security. With 99% customer retention, we cultivate ridiculously happy customer experiences year after year. zapproved.com

Attachment

