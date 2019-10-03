Immanuel VP and Resident Recognized for Leadership through Lincoln Journal Star Inspire Awards

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immanuel was honored this month to celebrate a team member and senior resident who were both recognized with a Lincoln Journal Star Inspire award. Immanuel’s vice president of marketing and sales, Jennifer Knecht, received the Excellence in Healthcare award and resident of The Landing at Williamsburg Village, Alice Dittman, was honored as Woman of the Year.

The Lincoln Journal Star’s Inspire awards celebrate women who have truly excelled, not only in their professional lives, but as leaders and role models. Honorees are recognized for their strong sense of self, a success-driven work ethic and the extraordinary accomplishments to show for it.

“We extend the most sincere congratulations to Jennifer and Alice,” said Eric Gurley, Immanuel president and CEO. “The Inspire awards recognize women who excel in leadership and it’s been a pleasure to see the positive impact these two women have brought to our Immanuel family.”

Jennifer Knecht, vice president of marketing and sales, has served the healthcare industry for over a decade as an advocate for seniors in Lincoln and throughout the state. She leads Immanuel’s marketing strategy, helping seniors and their families find solutions best for them. She has served numerous community boards and volunteer activities including the board of directors for Leadership Lincoln. Above her day-to-day work, she inspires others through speaking engagements and her passion project, a weekly podcast: Food, Success and Life for the Modern Woman.

Alice Dittman, a resident at Immanuel’s premier community in Lincoln, The Landing at Williamsburg Village, began her career in 1948 with a summer job filing checks for First National Bank. After graduating from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, completing the Harvard/Radcliffe Program in Business Administration, and receiving a master’s degree in finance and management, Alice went on to become president of Cornhusker Bank—the first female bank president in Lincoln or Omaha. Beyond business, Alice is driven by a desire to give back. She personally funded the Alice’s Integrity Loan Fund with the Lincoln Community Foundation - a fund that supports women and minorities with needed funds to start or grow a business. She’s also an active supporter of numerous other non-profit organizations in the community. Among her accolades are Alice’s three children and seven grandchildren.

