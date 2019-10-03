ITW Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) will issue its third quarter 2019 results on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT.



To register for and access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link: ITW Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international). The passcode is “ITW.”

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/ . An audio-only replay will be available from October 25 through November 1 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 8062328.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych

Tel: 224.661.7566

mediarelations@itw.com

Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works

Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.