MeiraGTx to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

3rd Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference in New York

Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference on October 7, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. – 1:55 p.m. ET, and will participate on a panel titled “Emerging Disease Areas in Gene Therapy” on October 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors page of the Company's website at https://investors.meiragtx.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the live presentation.

Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit in New York

Dr. Forbes will participate on a panel at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on October 8, 2019 from 10:20 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. ET titled “Manufacturing, Dose, and Durability in Gene Therapy”.

American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2019 Annual Meeting in San Francisco

Michel Michaelides, BSc MB BS MD(Res) FRCOphth FACS, trial investigator, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Moorfields Eye Hospital and Professor of Ophthalmology, University College London, will present data at the Retina Subspecialty Day of the AAO Annual Meeting on the Company’s Phase 1/2 open-label, multi-center, dose-finding trial evaluating AAV-RPE65 in patients with RPE65-associated retinal dystrophy on October 12, 2019 at 9:17 a.m. PT.

Professor Michaelides will also present a poster titled “Development and Validation of a Vision-Guided Mobility Assessment for RPE65-Associated Retinal Dystrophy” in a poster discussion session on October 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. PT. The poster describes the validation of a novel mobility assessment that is sensitive to the visual impairment of individuals with RPE65-associated retinal dystrophy.

In the Phase 1/2 trial of AAV-RPE65, subjects navigated this mobility test at timepoints before and after treatment in order to assess the impact of AAV-RPE65 on functional vision.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MeiraGTx will host a conference call and live webcast following Professor Michaelides’ presentation at AAO to review the data from the Phase 1/2 trial on October 12, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The live webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investors page of the Company’s website at https://investors.meiragtx.com . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. Alternatively, please call 1 (866) 796-1272 (U.S.) or 1 (409) 937-8924 (International) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 5291617. A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live conference call.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (Nasdaq: MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx’s initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia and xerophthalmia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit www.meiragtx.com .

