Civeo Receives Gold Certification from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

As a workforce accommodations and hospitality company serving the resource industry in western Canada, Civeo often operates in close proximity to Indigenous communities throughout Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. As a result, the company relies on fostering constructive partnerships with the leadership, members, and businesses within each community to help support its operations.

At its recent awards ceremony in Vancouver, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) recognized Civeo’s commitment to the Indigenous community by bestowing the company with a Gold Level certification in the Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR) program.

The CCAB’s mission is to foster sustainable relations between First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people, and the Canadian business community. Its PAR initiative is an independent certification program designed to validate corporate performance in Indigenous relations for its participating members. Since the program’s introduction in 2001, PAR remains the premier corporate social responsibility program with an emphasis on Indigenous relations.

“Having achieved Gold Level certification, we are reminded of the many people, partners and organizations who have come together to actively contribute their inspiration, leadership, and insight to continuously advance our commitment to the Indigenous community,” says Allan Schoening, President of Civeo’s Canadian operations.

The certification underscores the focus Civeo has put into its progressive procurement practices, training and recruitment programs, and ensuring an inclusive work culture.

“By putting policy and leadership into action, we continue to expand our supplier network of Indigenous companies for contracted services,” says Schoening. “We are also encouraged to see our training and recruitment programs contributing to employment opportunities and career development. Through recruitment events, culinary arts training, educational assistance, and internship programs, we remain committed to growing Indigenous employment across the many disciplines we rely on to deliver our services.”

Civeo’s Gold Level PAR certification status is noteworthy because it is supported by an unbiased, independent, third party verification of the company’s performance, and awarded by a jury comprised of Indigenous business people. As described by the CCAB, the certification signals to communities that PAR-status companies are:



Good business partners;

Great places to work; and

Committed to prosperity in Indigenous communities.

About CCAB

The Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) positions Aboriginal business at the focal point for strengthening Aboriginal communities, promoting progressive and prosperous relationships, and growing a new economy based on mutual respect and shared prosperity. CCAB provides an array of business development offerings, including certification for Aboriginal-owned businesses (CAB) and companies with Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR). TFAB (Tools and Financing for Aboriginal Business) connects Aboriginal entrepreneurs with tools, training and networks to strengthen and scale their businesses. For more information, please visit the Progressive Aboriginal Relations website at www.ccab.com.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 33 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 33,000 rooms. Civeo is publicly traded under the symbol CVEO on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit Civeo's website at www.civeo.com.

CCAB Award Ceremony Civeo Canada’s President, Allan Schoening (centre) is presented with the PAR Gold Certificate by CCAB’s President and CEO, JP Gladu (left), and Chief Operating Officer, Tabatha Bull (right). Credit CCAB.



