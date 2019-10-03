LogMeIn to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced that management will be attending the following conferences in November and December.



Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Location: The Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, TN

RBC Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, New York City, NY

Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Location: The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Contact Information:

Rob Bradley

781-897-1301

rob.bradley@logmein.com



