Entasis Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at ID Week 2019

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision antibacterials to treat serious drug-resistant infections, today announced its participation in an industry panel presentation and delivery of two poster presentations demonstrating the antibacterial activity of lead candidate sulbactam-durlobactam at ID Week 2019, taking place October 2-6 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



During the well-attended panel presentation, Dr. Perros discussed the industry’s response to addressing antimicrobial resistance and provided his perspective on ways to reinvigorate antibiotic development. The panel was facilitated by Drs. Helen Boucher and Vance Fowler and additional panelists included representatives from Needham & Co., CARB-X, Vivo Ventures and OrbiMed.

The poster presentations support the continued development of sulbactam-durlobactam against drug resistant Acinetobacter in the ongoing ATTACK Phase 3 clinical trial and demonstrate potential of the combination as an effective new therapy for the treatment of the challenging pathogen Burkholderia, respectively.

"ID Week represents an important opportunity for academia and industry to converge to discuss the latest advancements in tackling infectious diseases. I’m particularly honored this year to have participated in the moderated panel session to discuss ways to improve the environment for antibiotic development, especially in light of the challenges the field has undergone this year alone,” said Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer, Entasis Therapeutics.

Details of the Presentations are as follows:

Panel Presentation: We’re Part of the Problem: How ID Killed Antibiotic Development

Poster #694: In vitro Antibacterial Activity of Sulbactam-Durlobactam (ETX2514SUL) against 121 Recent Acinetobacter baumannii Isolated from Patients in India

Session: Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

: Exhibit Hall BC Results summary: Overall, these data support the continued development of sulbactam-durlobactam for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections caused by A. baumannii. Specifically, the study showed durlobactam effectively restored sulbactam antibacterial activity against a collection of recent Acinetobacter baumannii clinical isolates from six cities across India. The combination of sulbactam-durlobactam was significantly more potent against multi-drug resistant isolates than all the comparator antibiotics, except colistin. The study also indicated that rates of carbapenem resistance in A. baumannii may be even higher in India than previously estimated.

Poster #709: In vitro Antibacterial Activity and in vivo Efficacy of Sulbactam-Durlobactam (ETX2514SUL) against Pathogenic Burkholderia Species

Session: Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

: Exhibit Hall BC Results summary: Overall, these preliminary preclinical data demonstrate robust in vitro and in vivo antibacterial activity of sulbactam-durlobactam against Burkholderia species and suggest this combination may be an effective new therapy for the treatment of these challenging pathogens. Specifically, durlobactam restored sulbactam antibacterial activity against a collection of B. mallei and B. pseudomallei isolates. The combination was efficacious in a murine model of meliodiosis. Furthermore, sulbactam-durlobactam was more efficacious over time in this model than either comparator agent, with 90% vs. 60% survival at day 35 and 60% vs. <40% survival observed at day 45 for sulbactam-durlobactam or comparators, respectively.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae), and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of antibiotics, non-β-lactam inhibitors of the penicillin-binding proteins (NBPs) (targeting Gram-negative infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com

Entasis Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

