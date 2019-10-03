Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year, ended September 1, 2019.



Net sales for the quarter were $46.45 billion, an increase of 7.0 percent from $43.41 billion during the similar period last year. Net sales for the fiscal year were $149.35 billion, an increase of 7.9 percent from $138.43 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 6.2% 5.2% 7.8% 6.4% Canada 2.6% 4.7% 1.6% 5.3% Other International 1.9% 5.0% 2.0% 5.6% Total Company 5.1% 5.1% 6.1% 6.1% E-commerce 19.8% 21.9% 23.1% 23.3%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange, and a previously disclosed accounting change concerning revenue recognition (ASC 606).

Net income for the fourth quarter was $1,097 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to $1,043 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, last year. This year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a $123 million pre-tax reserve to SG&A ($96 million after-tax), or 22 cents per diluted share, related to a product tax assessment.

Net income for the fiscal year was $3.66 billion, or $8.26 per diluted share, compared to $3.13 billion, or $7.09 per diluted share, in the prior year. As previously disclosed and mentioned above, this year's net income was impacted by a net benefit of $30 million or $0.07 per diluted share from primarily non-recurring items. Last year was positively impacted by a first quarter tax benefit of $41 million or $0.09 per diluted share.

Costco currently operates 783 warehouses, including 544 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, one in France, one in Iceland, and one in China. Costco also operates e-commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, October 3, 2019, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to remediate material weaknesses in internal control, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by law.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

16 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended September 1,

2019 September 2,

2018 September 1,

2019 September 2,

2018 REVENUE Net sales $ 46,448 $ 43,414 $ 149,351 $ 138,434 Membership fees 1,050 997 3,352 3,142 Total revenue 47,498 44,411 152,703 141,576 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 41,310 38,671 132,886 123,152 Selling, general and administrative 4,684 4,263 14,994 13,876 Preopening expenses 41 31 86 68 Operating income 1,463 1,446 4,737 4,480 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (45 ) (48 ) (150 ) (159 ) Interest income and other, net 74 51 178 121 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,492 1,449 4,765 4,442 Provision for income taxes 382 396 1,061 1,263 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,110 1,053 3,704 3,179 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) (10 ) (45 ) (45 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,097 $ 1,043 $ 3,659 $ 3,134 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.38 $ 8.32 $ 7.15 Diluted $ 2.47 $ 2.36 $ 8.26 $ 7.09 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 439,727 438,379 439,755 438,515 Diluted 443,400 442,427 442,923 441,834





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassifications

September 1, 2019 September 2, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,384 $ 6,055 Short-term investments 1,060 1,204 Receivables, net 1,535 1,669 Merchandise inventories 11,395 11,040 Other current assets 1,111 321 Total current assets 23,485 20,289 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Land 6,417 6,193 Buildings and improvements 17,136 16,107 Equipment and fixtures 7,801 7,274 Construction in progress 1,272 1,140 32,626 30,714 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (11,736 ) (11,033 ) Net property and equipment 20,890 19,681 OTHER ASSETS 1,025 860 TOTAL ASSETS $ 45,400 $ 40,830 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,679 $ 11,237 Accrued salaries and benefits 3,176 2,994 Accrued member rewards 1,180 1,057 Deferred membership fees 1,711 1,624 Current portion of long-term debt 1,699 90 Other current liabilities 3,792 2,924 Total current liabilities 23,237 19,926 LONG-TERM DEBT, excluding current portion 5,124 6,487 OTHER LIABILITIES 1,455 1,314 Total liabilities 29,816 27,727 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 439,625,000 and 438,189,000 shares issued and outstanding 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 6,417 6,107 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,436 ) (1,199 ) Retained earnings 10,258 7,887 Total Costco stockholders’ equity 15,243 12,799 Noncontrolling interests 341 304 Total equity 15,584 13,103 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 45,400 $ 40,830







